Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 208 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $585,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $2,449,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.68.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.1 %

HD stock opened at $284.32 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $291.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

