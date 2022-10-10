Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,777 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $105.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.80. The company has a market cap of $310.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $104.40 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

