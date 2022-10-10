Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Triumph Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

TBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Triumph Bancorp to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.20.

Triumph Bancorp Stock Down 3.8 %

TBK opened at $55.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $53.68 and a one year high of $136.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $125.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 27,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 205,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,835,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Bancorp

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,863,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

