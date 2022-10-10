Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 51,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,523,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 152,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.37.

Truist Financial Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $43.53 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.01.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

