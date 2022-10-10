Truist Financial Corp Has $5.64 Million Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 1,464.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,224 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Bunge were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BG. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Bunge by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bunge by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Bunge by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

NYSE:BG opened at $85.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $128.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

