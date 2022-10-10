Truist Financial Corp Takes $6.74 Million Position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 135,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 968,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,502,000 after purchasing an additional 106,393 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,996,000 after purchasing an additional 68,376 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1,416.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 298,329 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,966,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $9,567,000.

TAXF opened at $48.11 on Monday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $55.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.03.

