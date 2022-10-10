Trustcore Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $160.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

