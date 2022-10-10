Trustcore Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,830 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.7% in the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 11,445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 23.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 24,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 19.7% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 16,625 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $97.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.70 and a 200 day moving average of $109.90. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

