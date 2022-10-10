Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Receives $83.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 83 ($1.00) to GBX 79 ($0.95) in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Tullow Oil Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TUWOY opened at $0.25 on Friday. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

