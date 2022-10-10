Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Receives C$36.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.17.

TRQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Performance

TSE TRQ opened at C$41.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.15. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.15 and a twelve month high of C$42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources ( TSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$513.14 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

