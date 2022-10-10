U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives $57.59 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.59.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,560,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,887,000 after acquiring an additional 163,883 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,977,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 236,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,555,000 after buying an additional 15,892 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 917.4% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $39.97 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.24.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

