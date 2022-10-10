UBS Group Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €660.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €660.00 ($673.47) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
ASML has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($714.29) target price on ASML in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €815.00 ($831.63) target price on ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($795.92) target price on ASML in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €940.00 ($959.18) target price on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €466.00 ($475.51) price objective on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.
ASML Stock Performance
