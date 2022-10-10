UBS Group Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €85.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €85.00 ($86.73) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($81.63) target price on shares of Siltronic in a report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Siltronic Stock Performance

WAF stock opened at €60.20 ($61.43) on Friday. Siltronic has a one year low of €53.00 ($54.08) and a one year high of €153.20 ($156.33). The company has a fifty day moving average of €69.59 and a 200-day moving average of €78.20.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

