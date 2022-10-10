UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Receives $104.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.33.

UCBJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of UCB from €120.00 ($122.45) to €111.00 ($113.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of UCB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UCB from €110.00 ($112.24) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Shares of UCBJF opened at $68.30 on Friday. UCB has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $122.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.39.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

