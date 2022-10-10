Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Umpqua in a research report issued on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Umpqua’s current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $303.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on UMPQ. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $17.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 0.6% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 93,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 0.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 280,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

