Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Unilever were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,223,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $43.35 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $54.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

