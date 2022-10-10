United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a research report issued on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for United Community Banks’ current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UCBI. Truist Financial dropped their target price on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on United Community Banks to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $34.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average is $32.24.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). United Community Banks had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $212.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 97.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 87.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 139.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

