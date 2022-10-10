United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens decreased their target price on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.32.

UPS opened at $159.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $138.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

