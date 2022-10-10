UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Cut by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,531 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.5% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.40.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $504.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $526.56 and a 200-day moving average of $514.00. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $472.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

