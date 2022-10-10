UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Lowered by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,744,000. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,054,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.40.

In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $504.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $526.56 and its 200-day moving average is $514.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

