Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives $285.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $285.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price objective on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 16.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 156,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,289,000 after acquiring an additional 22,380 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 40.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $1,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $219.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $201.91 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.99%.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.