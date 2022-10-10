Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 1,517 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.0% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 111,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Shares of PG opened at $124.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $123.76 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.58 and a 200-day moving average of $145.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

