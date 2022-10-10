Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 115.4% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $231.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.66. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $226.31 and a 52 week high of $327.81.

