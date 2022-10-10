Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,250 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.53.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $144.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

