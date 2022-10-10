Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.0% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,850,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,351,891,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $42.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

