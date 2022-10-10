Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $282,000 Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,282 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 17,072 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 6,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $35.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average of $48.10. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

