Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $64.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

