Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $144,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 67 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $2,174.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,186.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2,117.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,649.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2,362.24. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $35.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Argus increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. MKM Partners started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,364.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,578 shares of company stock valued at $22,994,191. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

