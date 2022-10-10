Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $160,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 739 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.82.

Shares of IQV opened at $180.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.30 and a 200-day moving average of $217.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.78 and a 52 week high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

