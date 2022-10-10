Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $175,000 in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.5% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Edison International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Edison International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Edison International in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Edison International to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Edison International Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE EIX opened at $58.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average is $66.77. Edison International has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. Edison International’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

