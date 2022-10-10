Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $199,000 in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Centene by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Centene by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene Stock Down 6.8 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.85.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $74.82 on Monday. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $61.21 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.92.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

