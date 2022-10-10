Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $149,000 Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 3.3 %

ARE stock opened at $134.74 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $224.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 72.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.96 and a 200-day moving average of $162.21.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 255.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

