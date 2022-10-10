Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $181,000 Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 55,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 21,214 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,016,000 after acquiring an additional 149,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,428,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,036,000 after acquiring an additional 82,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $104.06 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.90. The company has a market cap of $235.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 72.10%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

