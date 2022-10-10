Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $193,000 Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth $865,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.7% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.1% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.8% in the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 9,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 55.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,213,000 after buying an additional 13,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Humana
In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Humana Stock Up 0.8 %
HUM stock opened at $503.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $489.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.94. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $514.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Humana Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.
About Humana
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
