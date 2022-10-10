Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 116.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,617 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $88,635,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,701,000 after purchasing an additional 337,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 497,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,718,000 after purchasing an additional 180,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $113.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.31 and a 200 day moving average of $123.78. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $111.34 and a 12 month high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.