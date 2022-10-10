Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 2,047 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,956 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $120.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.91. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

