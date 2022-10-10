Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 361 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,287,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 333.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 94,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 72,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU opened at $32.19 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.23.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

