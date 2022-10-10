Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes $142,000 Position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group raised Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Mercantile Bank Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of MBWM opened at $30.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.00. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $40.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $42.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 25.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 40.51%.

Insider Transactions at Mercantile Bank

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director David B. Ramaker purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,894 shares in the company, valued at $215,602.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.