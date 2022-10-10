Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes $173,000 Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 246.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,446,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,779 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 22.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,078,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,479,000 after acquiring an additional 934,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 99.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 878,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on CAG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.
Insider Activity
Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE CAG opened at $32.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.10. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Conagra Brands Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.92%.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.