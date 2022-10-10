Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes $173,000 Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 246.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,446,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,779 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 22.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,078,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,479,000 after acquiring an additional 934,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 99.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 878,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

Insider Activity

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAG opened at $32.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.10. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.92%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

