Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCI. William Allan LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Allan LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Service Co. International Stock Down 1.7 %

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

SCI stock opened at $60.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. Service Co. International has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $75.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.78.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 39.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

