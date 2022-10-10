VerifyMe, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NASDAQ:VRME)

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of VerifyMe in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for VerifyMe’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for VerifyMe’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut VerifyMe from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Maxim Group lowered their target price on VerifyMe from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.
VerifyMe, Inc, a technology solutions provider, provides products to connect brands with consumers in the United States. The company offers VerifyMe Engage services that provides the ability for the brand owner to gather business intelligence and engage with the consumer using authentication test as the initial contact with the consumer.
