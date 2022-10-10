Verizon Communications Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $5.40 Per Share (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the cell phone carrier will earn $5.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.22. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verizon Communications’ current full-year earnings is $5.19 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ FY2024 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VZ. Raymond James cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

