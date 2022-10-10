Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,397 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,207 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.0% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $36.85 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.42. The stock has a market cap of $154.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

