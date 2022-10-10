Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 177,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.6% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $36.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

