Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 3.4% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 860.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 301,800 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 13.6% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of VZ opened at $36.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

