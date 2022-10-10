Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,346,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 271,601 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $169,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $36.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

