Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

