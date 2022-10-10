Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Lessened by Brightworth

Brightworth lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.0% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 860.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 301,800 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.6% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.