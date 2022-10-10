Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives $13.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $220.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.