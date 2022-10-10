Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,819 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Price Performance

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.08.

NYSE V opened at $183.83 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.83 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $347.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

